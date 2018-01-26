Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 9:06 am

Lisa Kudrow Addresses the Latest "Friends' Fake Movie Trailer - Watch Now!

Lisa Kudrow Addresses the Latest

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about the latest Friends fake movie trailer!

The Friends actress appeared on Conan on Thursday night (January 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lisa Kudrow

During her appearance, Lisa discussed the latest Friends fake movie trailer going viral.

“I don’t know what to make of it! It’s just sort of these weird clips from things that have nothing to do with Friends,” she said.

“Something should be done. I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything! How does that work with Friends, though?” she pondered.

Watch below!
Photos: Conan
  • whodunit?

    Time for people to move on from the past. Sad.

  • joshemerson

    She’s right about the trailer…it sucks. It’s a bunch of clips from other shows that would make Friends into a depressing drama. The “storylines” they had to come up with due to the clips available would be absolutely terrible. But yes, seeing some sort of Friends special or film would be amazing! Just not based on this trailer.