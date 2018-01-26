Lisa Kudrow Addresses the Latest "Friends' Fake Movie Trailer - Watch Now!

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about the latest Friends fake movie trailer!

The Friends actress appeared on Conan on Thursday night (January 25).

During her appearance, Lisa discussed the latest Friends fake movie trailer going viral.

“I don’t know what to make of it! It’s just sort of these weird clips from things that have nothing to do with Friends,” she said.

“Something should be done. I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything! How does that work with Friends, though?” she pondered.

