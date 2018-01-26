Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 5:34 pm

Mandy Moore Fell In Love With Shane West While Filming 'A Walk To Remember'

Mandy Moore Fell In Love With Shane West While Filming 'A Walk To Remember'

Mandy Moore is remembering her first film A Walk to Remember on its 16th anniversary.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback from the film alongside her co-star Shane West.

“Jamie + Landon, 16 years ago, A Walk to Remember ❤️ #TBT,” Mandy captioned the photo.

On the film’s anniversary last year, Mandy also spilled about her on-set chemistry with Shane.

Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him,” Mandy told EW.

She added, “I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience. I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that. Shane was so wonderful.”
Photos: Getty
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    nobody is aware of that garbage

  • FlakesofSunlite

    Mandy Moore married a bunch a frogs to realize Shane West was around all this time?