Mandy Moore Fell In Love With Shane West While Filming 'A Walk To Remember'

Mandy Moore is remembering her first film A Walk to Remember on its 16th anniversary.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback from the film alongside her co-star Shane West.

“Jamie + Landon, 16 years ago, A Walk to Remember ❤️ #TBT,” Mandy captioned the photo.

On the film’s anniversary last year, Mandy also spilled about her on-set chemistry with Shane.

“Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him,” Mandy told EW.

She added, “I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience. I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that. Shane was so wonderful.”