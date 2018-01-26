Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Couple Up for Malibu Shopping Trip

Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 7:32 pm

Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green stepped out to do some shopping together!

The 31-year-old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and the 44-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were spotted paying a visit to Malibu Country Mart on Thursday (January 25) in Malibu, Calif.

Megan kept it casual in a black t-shirt, printed leggings, and black sneakers, holding a furry black jacket in her arms. Brian rocked a grey tee, darker grey pants, yellow sneakers, and a black beanie.

The last time we spotted these two out together was back in August 2017 as they grabbed lunch in the same city.

ICYMI, Megan recently shared a rare photo of their adorable 17-month-old son Journey.
