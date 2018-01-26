Natalie Portman Will Star Alongside Jude Law in Upcoming Pop Star Drama 'Vox Lux'!

Natalie Portman has a new role alongside Jude Law in the upcoming Vox Lux!

The 36-year old Oscar-winning actress will star in the forhcoming film, according to Variety.

The movie, directed and written by Brady Corbet, follows the rise of a singer named Celeste from a major national tragedy to pop superstardom, and traces cultural moments through her eyes beginning in 1999 and ending in present day.

Principal photography begins on February 1 in New York City. Rooney Mara was originally attached to film, but dropped out.

The soundtrack will feature original songs written by Sia.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a stellar actress as Natalie Portman to the cast,” said Bold Films Chairman Michel Litvak.