Fri, 26 January 2018 at 12:28 am

Patti LuPone & Andrew Lloyd Webber to End Decades-Long Feud at Grammys 2018

Patti LuPone & Andrew Lloyd Webber to End Decades-Long Feud at Grammys 2018

Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber are reportedly getting ready to put an end to their feud, which has lasted over two decades.

The Tony-winning actress and the legendary composer have been in a feud after he replaced her in the 1994 Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard.

LuPone had performed in the London production and was promised the part when the show transferred to Broadway, but Lloyd Webber decided to give the role to Glenn Close instead. She sued and was reportedly given a $1 million settlement, which she used to put in a pool at her home in Connecticut.

Now, Patti is going to be singing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Lloyd Webber‘s musical Evita, a show that she won a Tony Award for in 1980, at the Grammys this weekend.

The former enemies met up for a rehearsal on Thursday (January 25) and shared a friendly conversation, according to the New York Post.
