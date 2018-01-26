Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 2:46 am

Pregnant Eva Longoria Enjoys Mid-Week Lunch with Husband Jose Baston

Pregnant Eva Longoria Enjoys Mid-Week Lunch with Husband Jose Baston

Eva Longoria is in great spirits while stepping out with husband Jose Baston for lunch at E Baldi restaurant on Thursday afternoon (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her first child!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva posted some motivational things on her Twitter this week. On Thursday she wrote, “Close your eyes, take a deep breath and relax, because Friday is almost here!!!! 😝 #ThursdayMood.” On Wednesday she said, “Set a goal that makes you want to jump out of bed in the morning… My goal: have a HUGE breakfast 🤣 Happy Wednesday y’all!!!!”
  • gwen

    A huge breakfast is a goal that I can keep.