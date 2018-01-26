Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 2:11 am

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Cradles Baby Bump in Overalls

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Cradles Baby Bump in Overalls

Kirsten Dunst places one hand below her baby bump while stepping out for lunch with a friend on Thursday (January 25) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a baby with fiance Jesse Plemons.

Kirsten has yet to confirm that she is pregnant, but numerous reports have suggested the news and she appears to have a growing baby bump.

Last week, Kirsten was spotted at the airport with her man while arriving back home.
