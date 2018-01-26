Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 1:31 am

President Trump Finally Apologizes for Retweeting Racist Group

President Trump Finally Apologizes for Retweeting Racist Group

President Donald Trump is finally speaking out with an apology for retweeting the far-right group Britain First.

The President of the United States was slammed after he retweeted three anti-Muslim tweets written by Jayda Fransen, one of the leaders of the group.

“Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement while rebuking Trump‘s move.

Now, in a new interview with former The Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan, Trump has apologized and claims he “didn’t know who they were.”

“I don’t want to be involved with these people. If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people. I certainly apologize,” Trump said.
Photos: Getty
  • j b

    Too little too late. Everyone will be dancing in the streets after his Impeachment.

  • Angie Bradley

    But he had no problem supporting Nazi’s in the USA or Klansmen who carry torches and attack POC/Jews/ Muslims and others. He can’t apologize to the American People for supporting Alt Right thinking. and he knows exactly who those people are are. And he has no problem being associated with them.

  • https://hitnaija.com HitNaija
  • Viola


  • Mercyneal

    What are you talking about? He has numerous Jews in his cabinet; also an African American and an Indian American.

    It’s Obama who has the problem hanging out with Louis Farrakhan. Photo which the press hid resurfaced yesterday. You might want to do your homework before commenting next time, sport… Also in the 1990s, Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition gave Trump an award

  • Lisa

    I guess you are crazy too with boring Country music. You sound like you want to s-ck Trumps d-ck ho ho ho

  • Stephanie


  • Sweet Cheeks

    Yes, he likes those Klansmen because they were wearing polo shirts and khaki pants…lol. He was sued in the 70′s for preventing African Americans and Puerto Ricans from renting his apartments. He has called Mexicans rapists. He peddled the Obama birther conspiracy for years. Has rich white Billionares advising him. A white Nationalist writing his speeches. HIS words, actions and behavior are discriminatory, and 52% of Americans say he’s a racist.

  • Iqiniso Alisabalulekile

    No, Trump did NOT apologize.
    The racist said he ‘was prepared’ to apologize.
    Just like he ‘is prepared’ to release his tax returns.
    Just like he ‘is prepared’ to provide evidence his inaugural crowd size was the largest of all time.

  • Haven

    Go somewhere with that bs!!!
    You clowns tried that “Obama hates jews,whites, and americans” during the first election because of his pastor.
    Stop trying to distract from your idiot president.