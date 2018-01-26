President Trump Finally Apologizes for Retweeting Racist Group

President Donald Trump is finally speaking out with an apology for retweeting the far-right group Britain First.

The President of the United States was slammed after he retweeted three anti-Muslim tweets written by Jayda Fransen, one of the leaders of the group.

“Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement while rebuking Trump‘s move.

Now, in a new interview with former The Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan, Trump has apologized and claims he “didn’t know who they were.”

“I don’t want to be involved with these people. If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people. I certainly apologize,” Trump said.