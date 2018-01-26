Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 9:50 pm

Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Seem to Notice Dustin Hoffman Outside the Spa!

Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Seem to Notice Dustin Hoffman Outside the Spa!

Reese Witherspoon got unexpectedly photobombed by Dustin Hoffman!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted heading to the spa on Thursday (January 25) in Brentwood, Calif.

The cameras caught the 80-year-old actor standing behind her as she walked by him. It’s unclear whether she recognized him or not.

Reese rocked a black sweater with yellow stripes, along with flared blue jeans, heeled leopard-print booties, and a dark pair of oversized shades.

The day before, it was announced that Meryl Streep will be joining Reese in season two of Big Little Lies.
Photos: Backgrid USA
