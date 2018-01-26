Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey are poking fun at what appears to show them with extra limbs on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood Issue.

On the cover of the annual magazine issue, Reese has what appears to be three legs. The magazine explained that it’s the lining of her dress and not actually another leg.

“Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;),” Reese jokingly said on Twitter.

In a behind-the-scenes image from the shoot, Oprah was mistakenly photoshopped to have three hands.

“I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️,” Oprah wrote in reply to Reese‘s tweet.

Vanity Fair admitted the mistake and tweeted, “As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.)”

