Rita Ora Helps Kick Off Grammys 2018 Weekend!

Rita Ora is all smiles as she performs on stage during the Absolut Open Mic Project x Spotify on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked pretty in a pink ensemble as performed during the pre-Grammys party.

Earlier in the night, Rita went glam in a black velvet dress for the Warner Music Group & V Magazine’s Pre-Grammys Party before changing into a denim on denim outfit for the Delta Air Lines Grammys Party.

