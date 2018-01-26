Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 1:05 am

Rita Ora Helps Kick Off Grammys 2018 Weekend!

Rita Ora Helps Kick Off Grammys 2018 Weekend!

Rita Ora is all smiles as she performs on stage during the Absolut Open Mic Project x Spotify on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked pretty in a pink ensemble as performed during the pre-Grammys party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Earlier in the night, Rita went glam in a black velvet dress for the Warner Music Group & V Magazine’s Pre-Grammys Party before changing into a denim on denim outfit for the Delta Air Lines Grammys Party.

10+ pictures inside of Rita Ora attending the parties…
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 01
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 02
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 03
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 04
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 05
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 06
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 07
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 08
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 09
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 10
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 11
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 12
rita ora helps kick off grammys 2018 weekend 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr
  • emile20

    beautiful