Stephen Colbert & Gwyneth Paltrow Combine Their Lifestyle Brands - Watch Now!

Stephen Colbert and Gwyneth Paltrow are combining their lifestyle brands!

The Goop lifestyle brand owner appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday (January 25) in New York City.

During her appearance, Gwyneth teamed up with Stephen for a collaboration between their two holistic lifestyle brands: Gwyneth‘s Goop and Stephen‘s Covetton House.

“I’m so infused with gratitude right now,” Stephen said.

“We’re not partnering – I prefer the term conscious coupling,” Gwyneth joked.

Watch the funny collaboration below!
