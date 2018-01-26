Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Taryn Manning is clarifying her comments after slamming her stylist for letting her wear a $200 dress to the 2018 SAG Awards.

The 39-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress is asking for forgiveness and expressing how she felt “used” in the situation.

“I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress. Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown,” Taryn wrote.

She added, “I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination. But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain. There was nothing out there about why I was there in the first place.”

“I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at SAG, especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag,” Taryn concluded.