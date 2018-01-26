Tessa Thompson Wants To Make A Female 'Batman' Movie Happen!

Tessa Thompson wants to help bring a fan’s female Batman movie to life!

The 34-year-old Thor actress noticed a tweet about the idea, in which she would take on the role of Batman after he accidentally dies.

“A young black woman, maybe Tessa Thompson, accidentally kills Batman and receives a message to put on the suit,” the fan wrote, comparing her idea to The Santa Clause.

The fan also cast Sterling K. Brown as Lucius Fox and James Earl Jones as Alfred J. Pennyworth.

“Let’s do thissss @SterlingKBrown,” Tessa wrote on her Twitter after seeing the idea.

Check out the fan’s entire plot summary below…