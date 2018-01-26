Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 6:47 pm

Tessa Thompson Wants To Make A Female 'Batman' Movie Happen!

Tessa Thompson Wants To Make A Female 'Batman' Movie Happen!

Tessa Thompson wants to help bring a fan’s female Batman movie to life!

The 34-year-old Thor actress noticed a tweet about the idea, in which she would take on the role of Batman after he accidentally dies.

“A young black woman, maybe Tessa Thompson, accidentally kills Batman and receives a message to put on the suit,” the fan wrote, comparing her idea to The Santa Clause.

The fan also cast Sterling K. Brown as Lucius Fox and James Earl Jones as Alfred J. Pennyworth.

“Let’s do thissss @SterlingKBrown,” Tessa wrote on her Twitter after seeing the idea.

Check out the fan’s entire plot summary below…
  • M9365

    Umm, so kind of like the arch of Batgirl? Twits.

  • bbm

    ok. no. never.

  • M9365

    Remakes that mainly focus on changing the race of characters are lame not progressive.

  • cafeast

    Ughhh enough. Really, enough.

  • What?

    Why are journalists creating articles from what some unknown twitter twit talks about? What? Because Tessa Thompson responds to it? Eye rolls. Also, a female Batman? Ever heard of Batgirl? Clearly not which shows the users of Twitter are the lowest common denominator in our society. Screw this grossly misguided dunce-like notion.