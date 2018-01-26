Tom Cruise Reveals His Ankle Is Still Broken While Continuing Work on 'Mission Impossible'

Tom Cruise is spilling about his on-set injury while filming Mission Impossible: Fallout last year.

The 55-year-old actor broke his ankle while recording a major stunt but says he has since returned to shooting the movie.

“It’s still broken, but I’m doing well. It’s not fully healed, but we’re shooting,” Tom explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

He was joined by his co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, and Simon Pegg.

Tom additionally shared footage of the exact moment he broke his ankle and it’s not for the squeamish!

“I’m wearing two wires. They’re basically just safety wires because I go at a full tilt and I’m sprinting as hard as I can and I hit the side of the wall and that’s the stunt…I knew instantly it was broken,” Tom said.

He added that he continued to the scene because he didn’t want to do it again and it ended up being the shot that was used in the film!

