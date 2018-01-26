Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis doesn’t exactly seem thrilled about Melania Trump‘s stamp of approval.

The How To Get Away With Murder star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (January 25).

During her appearance, Jimmy informed her that Melania‘s favorite TV show is How To Get Away With Murder. And her face was priceless!

“That was the one question I said please don’t even mention it,” Viola explained. But what about considering a walk-on role for the First Lady?

“You know what? Yes,” Viola said. “Because you know what? I really want to talk to the lady. I really do.”

Watch below!