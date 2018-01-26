Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Viola Davis doesn’t exactly seem thrilled about Melania Trump‘s stamp of approval.

The How To Get Away With Murder star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (January 25).

During her appearance, Jimmy informed her that Melania‘s favorite TV show is How To Get Away With Murder. And her face was priceless!

“That was the one question I said please don’t even mention it,” Viola explained. But what about considering a walk-on role for the First Lady?

“You know what? Yes,” Viola said. “Because you know what? I really want to talk to the lady. I really do.”

Watch below!
  • moody

    i love viola but that was classless.

  • classact

    so much for these liberal feminists preaching women power. so damn hypocritical .

  • Glo

    exactly!

  • Hisself

    Girl, fix your hair! It’s disgusting!

  • DukeSteele

    She doesn’t want to talk to Melania. She wants to pontificate and embarrass her.