Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 9:30 am

Will Ferrell Channeled Ron Burgundy in an Interview With Roger Federer - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell Channeled Ron Burgundy in an Interview With Roger Federer - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell channeled one of his classic characters!

The Anchorman comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Ferrell

During his appearance, Will explained how he was down in Melbourne, Australia to watch Roger Federer when he was called out onto the court to conduct an interview with Roger – which Will decided to do as his famous Anchorman character.

He asked him crazy questions, like “Are you a witch or a vampire?”

Will also participated in a funny skit with Jimmy as a heckler.

Watch him explain the funny stunt below!
Photos: NBC
