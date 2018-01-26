Will Ferrell Channeled Ron Burgundy in an Interview With Roger Federer - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell channeled one of his classic characters!

The Anchorman comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 25).

During his appearance, Will explained how he was down in Melbourne, Australia to watch Roger Federer when he was called out onto the court to conduct an interview with Roger – which Will decided to do as his famous Anchorman character.

He asked him crazy questions, like “Are you a witch or a vampire?”

Will also participated in a funny skit with Jimmy as a heckler.

Watch him explain the funny stunt below!