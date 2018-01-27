Alicia Vikander Says Strong Women Are Alone on the Big Screen

Alicia Vikander appears on stage to accept her award at the 2018 Gothenburg Film Festival on Friday (Janaury 26) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared in two glamorous looks at the event, where she lamented about not being able to come home as often as she’d like.

“I haven’t had the possibility to come home as much as I have wanted in the last few years; it means a lot to be on this stage tonight, and I have therefore made the decision to continue this speech in Swedish,” she said (via Variety).

Alicia talked about being in only “three and a half films” with strong women in all roles of the projects.

“It made me realize that strong women are alone, as women, on the big screen. The roles we play are against strong men. I’ve played four leading roles in a row, and didn’t have a single scene with another woman,” she said. “Instead of getting frustrated, I told myself to focus – that I can be part of a change. Not alone, but together with others, as in MeToo, TimesUp, Sweden’s Tystnadtagning ShoutOut. It is not all about men versus women, it is also about us, women to women. We have been separated and made to compete.”

“But we have suddenly realised there is not room for only ONE girl; we are sisters, not competitors, and with sisterhood comes play and creativity. During the last few months, I have made more friends in the business than I have managed to rattle together from all the films I have worked on before,” she added.