Sat, 27 January 2018 at 3:19 pm

Armie Hammer Rejoins Twitter: 'You Thought I Was Done?!'

Armie Hammer Rejoins Twitter: 'You Thought I Was Done?!'

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer walk the blue carpet at the premiere of their movie Call Me By Your Name on Friday night (January 26) at UGC Cine Cite des Halles in Paris, France.

The guys were joined at the event by Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers, their co-star Esther Garrel, and the film’s director Luca Guadagnino.

Armie rejoined Twitter that day after a two-month break. He decided to deactivate his account after he slammed a Buzzfeed article about him that he called “bitter AF.”

“Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes…” Armie tweeted upon reactivating his account. “They should put a blood alcohol measuring device on cell phones to keep you from drunkenly reactivating your Twitter…”

Armie‘s Twitter bio now says, “What… you thought I was done?!”
Credit: Alban Wyters/ABACA; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, Esther Garrel, Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet

  • cinemaniac

    When he found out no Oscar nomination for him, he noticed he can go back to twitter to talk bs.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    OMG he’s so fucking lame. “Like a phoenix rising from the ashes”?? Who does he think he is? Dude, you are not this important. You were in a movie that no one went to see and if it weren’t for the hot-button topic contained in the movie, no one would even be talking about it.