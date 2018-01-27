Armie Hammer Rejoins Twitter: 'You Thought I Was Done?!'

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer walk the blue carpet at the premiere of their movie Call Me By Your Name on Friday night (January 26) at UGC Cine Cite des Halles in Paris, France.

The guys were joined at the event by Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers, their co-star Esther Garrel, and the film’s director Luca Guadagnino.

Armie rejoined Twitter that day after a two-month break. He decided to deactivate his account after he slammed a Buzzfeed article about him that he called “bitter AF.”

“Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes…” Armie tweeted upon reactivating his account. “They should put a blood alcohol measuring device on cell phones to keep you from drunkenly reactivating your Twitter…”

Armie‘s Twitter bio now says, “What… you thought I was done?!”