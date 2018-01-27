Beyonce Shows Looks Super Glam Leaving Roc Nation's Grammys 2018 Brunch!

Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018 at 7:48 pm

Beyonce makes a glamorous exit from Roc Nation’s 2018 Grammys Brunch on Saturday (January 27) at One World Observatory in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer went super sexy in a metallic gown where she showed off some major cleavage as she and husband Jay-Z were spotted getting their limo as they headed off for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Beyonce will be supporting Jay at tomorrow night’s Grammy Awards where he is nominated for eight awards including Album of the Year.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress and Alain Mikli sunglasses.

10+ pictures inside of Beyonce leaving the party…
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Beyonce Knowles

