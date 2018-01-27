Beyonce Shows Looks Super Glam Leaving Roc Nation's Grammys 2018 Brunch!

Beyonce makes a glamorous exit from Roc Nation’s 2018 Grammys Brunch on Saturday (January 27) at One World Observatory in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer went super sexy in a metallic gown where she showed off some major cleavage as she and husband Jay-Z were spotted getting their limo as they headed off for the night.

Beyonce will be supporting Jay at tomorrow night’s Grammy Awards where he is nominated for eight awards including Album of the Year.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress and Alain Mikli sunglasses.

