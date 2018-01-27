Camila Cabello Rocks Plunging Blue Gown While Celebrating New York's Hip-Hop Scene

Camila Cabello showed some skin at a YouTube event last night!

The 20-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer attended YouTube brings the BOOM BAP to New York City on Friday (January 26).

She turned heads in a plunging, bold blue dress with a high slit, styling her hair into an updo and completing her look with white pumps and silver hoop earrings.

The event paid homage to the legacy of New York’s hip-hop scene, featuring a special performance by Nas.

Other attendees included CeeLo Green, Diplo, Run DMC, Busta Rhymes, Quincy Jones, Alesso, Jared Leto, Q-Tip, and more.