Caroline Wozniacki Celebrates First-Ever Grand Slam Win with Fiance David Lee!

Caroline Wozniacki poses for a photo with her fiance David Lee in the locker room after winning the Women’s Singles Final during the 2018 Australian Open on Saturday (January 27) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 27-year-old tennis player achieved her first Grand Slam win after 43 prior attempts.

Caroline defeated Simona Halep of Romania for the win.

“I’m never going to get the question again about being a world No. 1 without a Slam,” she said while leaving the court, according to ESPN.

Caroline‘s bestie Serena Williams tweeted her congratulations after the big win. She wrote, “I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I’m so proud my friend so proud. Literally can’t even sleep now.”