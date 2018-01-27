Daniel Day-Lewis & Vicky Krieps Screen 'Phantom Thread' in London
Daniel Day-Lewis jokes around on stage during a special screening of his new movie Phantom Thread on Saturday afternoon (January 27) at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England.
The 60-year-old actor was joined at the event by director Paul Thomas Anderson and co-star Vicky Krieps – who looked super cool in a bright pink suit.
Phantom Thread is nominated for six awards at the upcoming 2018 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.
