Top Stories
Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 8:19 pm

Daniel Day-Lewis & Vicky Krieps Screen 'Phantom Thread' in London

Daniel Day-Lewis & Vicky Krieps Screen 'Phantom Thread' in London

Daniel Day-Lewis jokes around on stage during a special screening of his new movie Phantom Thread on Saturday afternoon (January 27) at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England.

The 60-year-old actor was joined at the event by director Paul Thomas Anderson and co-star Vicky Krieps – who looked super cool in a bright pink suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Day-Lewis

Phantom Thread is nominated for six awards at the upcoming 2018 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

10+ pictures of the stars attending the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 01
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 02
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 03
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 04
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 05
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 06
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 07
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 08
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 09
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 10
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 11
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 12
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 13
daniel day lewis vicky krieps screen phantom thread in london 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Thomas Anderson, Vicky Krieps

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lainie Kazan won't be heading to jail for stealing from a grocery store - TMZ
  • The Jonas Brothers reunited for a good cause - Just Jared Jr
  • See the moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle on the Mission Impossible set - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not selling a $900 loofah - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Justin Bieber isn't going to the Grammys - Just Jared Jr