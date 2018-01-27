Demi Lovato Models Her Fabletics Line for Fans at Del Amo Mall

Demi Lovato showed off her new Fabletics collection at Del Amo Fashion Center!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer stopped by the store on Saturday (January 27) in Torrance, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

She rocked cute printed leggings with a matching top, black zip-up jacket, and dark sneakers.

Demi completed her look with a slick ponytail, large silver hoop earrings, and a pop of pink lipstick.

In addition to giving fans a look at her latest collaboration with the brand, featuring new outfits from her workout clothes and activewear line, Demi also debuted her first-ever lifestyle accessories.

Love it, Demi!