Demi Lovato Models Her Fabletics Line for Fans at Del Amo Mall
Demi Lovato showed off her new Fabletics collection at Del Amo Fashion Center!
The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer stopped by the store on Saturday (January 27) in Torrance, Calif.
She rocked cute printed leggings with a matching top, black zip-up jacket, and dark sneakers.
Demi completed her look with a slick ponytail, large silver hoop earrings, and a pop of pink lipstick.
In addition to giving fans a look at her latest collaboration with the brand, featuring new outfits from her workout clothes and activewear line, Demi also debuted her first-ever lifestyle accessories.
Love it, Demi!