Top Stories
Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 5:15 pm

Demi Lovato Models Her Fabletics Line for Fans at Del Amo Mall

Demi Lovato Models Her Fabletics Line for Fans at Del Amo Mall

Demi Lovato showed off her new Fabletics collection at Del Amo Fashion Center!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer stopped by the store on Saturday (January 27) in Torrance, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

She rocked cute printed leggings with a matching top, black zip-up jacket, and dark sneakers.

Demi completed her look with a slick ponytail, large silver hoop earrings, and a pop of pink lipstick.

In addition to giving fans a look at her latest collaboration with the brand, featuring new outfits from her workout clothes and activewear line, Demi also debuted her first-ever lifestyle accessories.

Love it, Demi!
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 01
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 02
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 03
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 04
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 05
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 06
demi lovato rocks her fabletics workout gear at del amo fashion center 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lainie Kazan won't be heading to jail for stealing from a grocery store - TMZ
  • The Jonas Brothers reunited for a good cause - Just Jared Jr
  • See the moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle on the Mission Impossible set - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not selling a $900 loofah - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Justin Bieber isn't going to the Grammys - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    She is looking fit and happy.