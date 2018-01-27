Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Michaels, & Iggy Azalea Party with Republic Records Ahead of the Grammys

Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Michaels, and Iggy Azalea walk the carpet at the Republic Records celebration of the 2018 Grammy Awards on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event were James Bay and Luis Fonsi. The event was held in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc, and Barclays Center at Cadillac House.

Julia is a double nominee at the Grammys this weekend. She’s up for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for “Issues.”

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Vera Wang dress.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the Republic Records party…