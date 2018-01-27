Haim Drops 'Night So Long' Video Shot Live at the Greek!

Haim‘s new music video for “Night So Long,” which was shot live at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, is out now!

The three sisters – Este, Alana, and Danielle – collaborated with their frequent music video director Paul Thomas Anderson once again. The video was filmed on October 19 last year.

The song “Night So Long” is featured on the band’s latest album Something To Tell You.

Anderson is the director of the recent movie Phantom Thread, which was just nominated for six Oscars including one for Best Director!



HAIM – Night So Long (Live At The Greek)