Sat, 27 January 2018 at 3:00 am

Heather Graham Stars in 'Half Magic' Red Band Trailer - Watch Now!

Heather Graham Stars in 'Half Magic' Red Band Trailer - Watch Now!

Half Magic just debuted their red band trailer and the timely film about the fight against sexism and bad men proves it’s a must see!

The flick, which stars Heather Graham, Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz, follows three women and their quest to quit dating men that are bad for them.

With their newly formed sisterhood, the women fight against sexism, bad relationships and low self-esteem, and go on some pretty wild adventures.

The film amrks Heather‘s directorial debut and also features Jason Lewis, Thomas Lennon and Chris D’Elia.

Half Magic is set to hit theaters on March 23rd.

Check out the entire trailer below…
