Hilary Duff Shows Us Jonathan Bennett In His Speedo!

Jonathan Bennett is showing off his body for a new project that also stars Hilary Duff!

The actors were on set bright and early on Saturday morning (January 27) and Hilary took to her Instagram stories to show off Jonathan in his costume… a speedo!

Jonathan, 36, posted a thank you message to his boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan on his Instagram stories, thanking his beau for not letting him eating carbs the night before the shoot.

In the videos posted to their stories, Hilary and Jonathan both lamented over how cold the pool on set was that day.