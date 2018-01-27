Jay-Z Joins Diddy & Cassie at Roc Nation's Grammys 2018 Brunch

Jay-Z suits up for Roc Nation’s The Brunch on Saturday afternoon (January 27) at One World Observatory in New York City.

The 48-year-old rapper was joined at the event by Sean “Diddy” Combs and girlfriend Cassie as they attended the event in honor of the 2018 Grammys.

Other stars at the event included Iggy Azalea, Remy Ma, Baz Luhrmann, La La Anthony, Susan Sarandon, Swizz Beatz, and T.I.

FYI: Iggy is wearing a John Paul Ataker dress while carrying a Flynn bag.

