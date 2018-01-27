Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018 at 10:48 pm

Jennifer Hudson, Cardi B, & Rita Ora Go Glam for Pre-Grammys Party

Jennifer Hudson shines on the red carpet as she arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer looked super sexy in a sparkling bronze dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson

Other stars arriving at the party included Sean “Diddy” Combs and girlfriend Cassie, Cardi B, Rita Ora and boyfriend Andrew Watt, Ryan Tedder, Ne-Yo, French Montana, Rod Stewart, and La La Anthony.

FYI: Cardi is wearing an Ashi Studio dress. Rita is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Cassie is wearing a Paule Ka dress. Jennifer is wearing a Rubin Singer dress and Butani jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Andrew Watt, Cardi B, Cassie, Clive Davis, Diddy, French Montana, Jennifer Hudson, La La Anthony, Ne-Yo, Rita Ora, Rod Stewart, Ryan Tedder

