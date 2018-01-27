Jennifer Hudson, Cardi B, & Rita Ora Go Glam for Pre-Grammys Party

Jennifer Hudson shines on the red carpet as she arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer looked super sexy in a sparkling bronze dress for the event.

Other stars arriving at the party included Sean “Diddy” Combs and girlfriend Cassie, Cardi B, Rita Ora and boyfriend Andrew Watt, Ryan Tedder, Ne-Yo, French Montana, Rod Stewart, and La La Anthony.

FYI: Cardi is wearing an Ashi Studio dress. Rita is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Cassie is wearing a Paule Ka dress. Jennifer is wearing a Rubin Singer dress and Butani jewelry.

