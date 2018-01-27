Jeremy Piven Faces Claims from Three More Women, Denies Them All

Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual misconduct by three more women and the actor has responded to the claims by saying they are all false.

One of the accusers says she was a background actor on a film with Jeremy in 1985 and that he pinned her down on a couch in a trailer on set.

Another accuser says she was a background extra on Jeremy‘s sitcom Ellen back in 1996 and that she felt threatened by him when he exposed himself to her at his home following a romantic encounter.

The third woman says Jeremy forced himself on her and pushed her against a wall in a Montreal hotel room in 1994.

The three women spoke to BuzzFeed, who Jeremy gave a comment to, denying all the claims.

“These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false,” he said. “As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

