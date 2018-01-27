Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Step Out in Style Ahead of the Grammys 2018

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner coupled up for a walk this morning!

The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones actress were seen out and about on Saturday (January 27) in New York City.

Sophie wore a white Calvin Klein top, black zip-up jacket, matching plaid pants, and shiny black boots, accessorizing with a clear-rimmed pair of shades and an assortment of necklaces.

Joe went for a denim-on-demin look with fun patch designs on the jacket, completing his outfit with a graphic tee, black and white sneakers, a baseball cap, green sunglasses, and a bag with a purple strap.

The night before, the two stepped out for parties ahead of the 2018 Grammys, and Joe joined his brothers at another event earlier in the evening.