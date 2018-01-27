John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Couple Up for Pre-Grammys Party
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.
The 38-year-old entertainer looked sharp in a black tux while his 32-year-old model wife dressed her growing baby bump in a cream and gold-colored gown for the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen
Earlier in the night, Chrissy took to Instagram to share an adorable video of 1-year-old daughter Luna helping John get ready for the party!
FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tux.
10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the party…