John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Couple Up for Pre-Grammys Party

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer looked sharp in a black tux while his 32-year-old model wife dressed her growing baby bump in a cream and gold-colored gown for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Earlier in the night, Chrissy took to Instagram to share an adorable video of 1-year-old daughter Luna helping John get ready for the party!

My beautiful babies. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tux.

10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the party…