Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 8:25 pm

Justin Bieber is 'Behaving Like a Gentleman' Toward Selena Gomez (Report)

Things are looking good for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner and the 25-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer rekindled their romance again about two months ago.

“Everything is so different this time around,” a source told E! News. “This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentleman and showing how much he cares about her. He’s is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing.”

Justin is also reportedly getting better at keeping in touch. “They’ve both been busy traveling but they do a good job keeping in touch when they are away from each other. Selena and Justin text all day and even FaceTime from time to time,” the source explained, while a second source added, “They are still together and speak all the time when they are not together. [Justin] wears his emotions on his sleeve and wants to make this work.”

“Everything is better with Selena and her mother,” the source continued. “A small percentage of it had to do with Justin but there were other issues they had to work on.”

Justin and his mom are very close and he enjoyed spending some quality time with her,” the first source shared. “His mom keeps him grounded and humble, which he needs. … Justin is working on new music and is really excited about this year. He has some cool surprises coming up for his fans. His team is really supportive of him and that has helped.”
  • gwen

    I think this time around they will be ok if everyone stays out of their business.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    hopefully she can get away from him

  • Amie

    Agree Everybody don’t care about them