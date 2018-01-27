Katie Holmes, Darren Criss, & Priyanka Chopra Attend Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes is pretty in red as she arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actors Darren Criss and Priyanka Chopra.

Other stars at the event included Jourdan Dunn, Zac Posen, Leslie Odom Jr and wife Nicolette Robinson, and producer Lee Daniels.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing an Ester Abner outfit. Leslie is wearing a Stella McCartney suit. Nicolette is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Jourdan is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Darren is wearing a Versace tux.

