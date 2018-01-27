Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018 at 11:17 pm

Katie Holmes, Darren Criss, & Priyanka Chopra Attend Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes, Darren Criss, & Priyanka Chopra Attend Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes is pretty in red as she arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actors Darren Criss and Priyanka Chopra.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Other stars at the event included Jourdan Dunn, Zac Posen, Leslie Odom Jr and wife Nicolette Robinson, and producer Lee Daniels.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing an Ester Abner outfit. Leslie is wearing a Stella McCartney suit. Nicolette is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Jourdan is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Darren is wearing a Versace tux.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
