Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walk side by side while stepping out together on Friday night (January 26) in New York City.

The gal pals were joined by their friends, model Hailey Baldwin and singer Justine Skye.

Kendall, Bella, Hailey, and Justine were all looking chic and stylish while out for dinner during their night on the town.

Earlier in the week, Kendall was at the Clippers game in Los Angeles to cheer on her boyfriend Blake Griffin from courtside seats.

