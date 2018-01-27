Top Stories
Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Seem to Notice Dustin Hoffman Outside the Spa!

Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 11:33 am

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walk side by side while stepping out together on Friday night (January 26) in New York City.

The gal pals were joined by their friends, model Hailey Baldwin and singer Justine Skye.

Kendall, Bella, Hailey, and Justine were all looking chic and stylish while out for dinner during their night on the town.

Earlier in the week, Kendall was at the Clippers game in Los Angeles to cheer on her boyfriend Blake Griffin from courtside seats.

30+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner

