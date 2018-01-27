Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Almost Seven Months Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her pregnancy and how far along she is at the moment!

When a fan tweeted to her on Saturday morning (January 27) and commented on how fit she looks for being six months pregnant, Khloe replied and said she’s actually closer to seven months.

“I’m 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo,” Khloe wrote. She also told another fan that she is due to give birth in April.

Khloe also tweeted about her little one kicking, “👶🏽 💋kick kick kick 👶🏽💋 exciting 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

One fan replied and said, “Wait until baby starts constantly moving making weird shapes out of your belly lol.” Khloe responded, “Oh my goodness I swear that was happening last night LOL it’s strange but in a beautiful way.”

“At first it’s an interesting feeling. You’re not really sure what you’re feeling. At least I wasn’t,” she added.