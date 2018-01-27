Top Stories
Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 4:51 pm

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Almost Seven Months Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Almost Seven Months Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her pregnancy and how far along she is at the moment!

When a fan tweeted to her on Saturday morning (January 27) and commented on how fit she looks for being six months pregnant, Khloe replied and said she’s actually closer to seven months.

“I’m 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo,” Khloe wrote. She also told another fan that she is due to give birth in April.

Khloe also tweeted about her little one kicking, “👶🏽 💋kick kick kick 👶🏽💋 exciting 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

One fan replied and said, “Wait until baby starts constantly moving making weird shapes out of your belly lol.” Khloe responded, “Oh my goodness I swear that was happening last night LOL it’s strange but in a beautiful way.”

“At first it’s an interesting feeling. You’re not really sure what you’re feeling. At least I wasn’t,” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lainie Kazan won't be heading to jail for stealing from a grocery store - TMZ
  • The Jonas Brothers reunited for a good cause - Just Jared Jr
  • See the moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle on the Mission Impossible set - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not selling a $900 loofah - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Justin Bieber isn't going to the Grammys - Just Jared Jr