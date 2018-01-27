Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018

Maisie Williams Spills on 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere

Maisie Williams is finally letting fans know when they can expect to see Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season!

The 20-year-old actress spilled on the upcoming season, which was originally expected to air this year.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes,” Maisie told Metro News.

She added, “There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.”

It sounds like if everything goes according to plan, we can expect new GOT in April of 2019!
