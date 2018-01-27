Mariska Hargitay Helps Honor ACE Eddie Award Recipients

Mariska Hargitay walks the carpet while attending the 2018 ACE Eddie Awards on Friday (January 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some other actors that appeared at the event to honor the best of editing in film, television, and documentaries included Get Out‘s Betty Gabriel, The Goldbergs‘ Sam Lerner, and the event’s host Tichina Arnold.

Among the filmmakers in attendance were Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright, Blade Runner 2049‘s Denis Villeneuve, and Breaking Bad‘s Vince Gilligan.

FYI: Sam is wearing an AllSaints tux jacket, shirt, and pants with Vince Camuto shoes.