Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 1:52 pm

Mariska Hargitay Helps Honor ACE Eddie Award Recipients

Mariska Hargitay Helps Honor ACE Eddie Award Recipients

Mariska Hargitay walks the carpet while attending the 2018 ACE Eddie Awards on Friday (January 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some other actors that appeared at the event to honor the best of editing in film, television, and documentaries included Get Out‘s Betty Gabriel, The GoldbergsSam Lerner, and the event’s host Tichina Arnold.

Among the filmmakers in attendance were Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright, Blade Runner 2049‘s Denis Villeneuve, and Breaking Bad‘s Vince Gilligan.

FYI: Sam is wearing an AllSaints tux jacket, shirt, and pants with Vince Camuto shoes.
  • gwen

    I really like Mariska, I’ve followed her on Law and Order since day one.

