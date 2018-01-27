Migos: 'Culture II' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Migos has officially dropped their third full length album, which you can listen to right here!

The Grammy Award-nominated group – Offset, Quavo, Takeoff – collaborated for Culture II, the follow-up to last year’s hugely successful Culture.

The 24-song album features the group’s most recent singles “MotorSport,” “Stir Fry” and “Supastars.”

The release also has some major collaborations including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Pharrell Williams and even features a Kanye West credit, who helped produce “BBO.”

You can now download the entire album on iTunes.

Listen to Culture II below…