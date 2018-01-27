Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Take the Stage at MusiCares Person of the Year Event!

Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles helped honor Fleetwood Mac during 2018 Grammys Weekend!

The musicians took the stage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday night (January 26) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They were also joined by Lorde, Haim and Rachel Platten.

In addition to performing solo at the event, Harry also had the chance to introduce Fleetwood Mac and sing with the group.

“There are several things I never thought I would be doing in my life. One of them is sharing the stage with these legends, let alone having the honor of introducing them to the stage,” Harry said.

Check out Harry performing with the group below…

Harry onstage performing ‘The Chain’ with Fleetwood Mac at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac via caitykrone, 26/01. pic.twitter.com/HY7D4vIXqS — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) January 27, 2018

FYI: Lorde is wearing Christian Dior on the red carpet. Haim are all wearing Gucci.