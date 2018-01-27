Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 12:11 am

Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Take the Stage at MusiCares Person of the Year Event!

Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Take the Stage at MusiCares Person of the Year Event!

Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles helped honor Fleetwood Mac during 2018 Grammys Weekend!

The musicians took the stage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday night (January 26) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They were also joined by Lorde, Haim and Rachel Platten.

In addition to performing solo at the event, Harry also had the chance to introduce Fleetwood Mac and sing with the group.

“There are several things I never thought I would be doing in my life. One of them is sharing the stage with these legends, let alone having the honor of introducing them to the stage,” Harry said.

Check out Harry performing with the group below…

FYI: Lorde is wearing Christian Dior on the red carpet. Haim are all wearing Gucci.

Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 01
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 02
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 03
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 04
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 05
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 06
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 07
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 08
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 09
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 10
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 11
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 12
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 13
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 14
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 15
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 16
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 17
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 18
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 19
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 20
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 21
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 22
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 23
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 24
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 25
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 26
miley cyrus harry styles musciares person of the year 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Haim, Harry Styles, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Rachel Platten

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr