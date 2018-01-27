Nick Jonas, Jaden Smith, & Brooklyn Beckham Look So Handsome Celebrating Grammys 2018!

Nick Jonas looks super suave as he arrives at Roc Nation’s The Brunch on Saturday afternoon (January 27) at One World Observatory in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer rocked a chocolate-colored suit and navy shirt as he attended the event in honor of the 2018 Grammys.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Joining Nick at the event included Jaden Smith, Brooklyn Beckham, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins, Normani Kordei, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders, Terrence J, and Justine Skye.

The night before, Nick had some major support while attending a John Varvatos event in NYC.

FYI: Jaden is wearing a Louis Vuitton trench coat. Winnie is wearing a Balmain dress.

25+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…