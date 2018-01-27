Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018 at 5:10 pm

Rachel Brosnahan Lost a Role Right Before Being Cast on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan Lost a Role Right Before Being Cast on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan poses for photos during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress recently won the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Award for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In an interview with THR, she explained how the day she learned she got the role, she was also turned down from another project.

“I got a phone call earlier that same day saying that I had lost a part in a movie because they really liked me, they thought I was great, but I just wasn’t funny,” Rachel said. “And then a couple of hours later, I got this call about Maisel, and I was like, very confused.”

It sounds like everything worked out for the best!

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.
