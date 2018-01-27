Top Stories
Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 11:52 pm

Shawn Mendes & Bebe Rexha Step Out for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Shawn Mendes is all smiles as he arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 19-year-old musician looked handsome in a black suit as he was joined at the event by Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, and Winnie Harlow.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Shawn is wearing a Givenchy suit. Bebe is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Winnie is wearing an August Getty Atelier dress. Julia is wearing a Yanina dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
