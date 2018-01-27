Sofia Vergara is Pretty in Pink While Shooting 'Modern Family' Scene With Ed O'Neill

Sofia Vergara is hard at work on the set of Modern Family!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted filming new footage on Friday (January 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

She rocked a bold pink top with skinny blue jeans, beige peep-toe pumps, and a white coat.

Sofia was joined by her co-star Ed O’Neill as they watched their on-screen son Jeremy Maguire do some rock climbing at a kids’ birthday party.

@superjmaguire 🏃🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 26, 2018 at 10:53am PST

Also pictured inside: Sofia looking stunning in a white off-the-shoulder blouse and ripped skinny jeans while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill and more on set…