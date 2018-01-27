Top Stories
Sat, 27 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Sofia Vergara is Pretty in Pink While Shooting 'Modern Family' Scene With Ed O'Neill

Sofia Vergara is Pretty in Pink While Shooting 'Modern Family' Scene With Ed O'Neill

Sofia Vergara is hard at work on the set of Modern Family!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted filming new footage on Friday (January 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

She rocked a bold pink top with skinny blue jeans, beige peep-toe pumps, and a white coat.

Sofia was joined by her co-star Ed O’Neill as they watched their on-screen son Jeremy Maguire do some rock climbing at a kids’ birthday party.

@superjmaguire 🏃🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Also pictured inside: Sofia looking stunning in a white off-the-shoulder blouse and ripped skinny jeans while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill and more on set…

Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Ed O'Neill, Jeremy Maguire, Sofia Vergara

