Sat, 27 January 2018 at 4:17 pm

The Chainsmokers Prep for the Grammys with Ansel Elgort

The Chainsmokers Prep for the Grammys with Ansel Elgort

The ChainsmokersAlex Pall and Drew Taggart meet up with Ansel Elgort while attending their Velocity Black Pre-Awards Party on Friday (January 26) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The guys were also joined at the event by Jared Leto and Big Sean, who indulged in some of the items from McDonald’s’ new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, like the Classic Chicken Sandwich. The party was held in partnership with Absolut Elyx, Tommy Hilfiger and AKG.

The Chainsmokers are nominated for one Grammy Award tomorrow night. They are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay.

Last year, the EDM/Pop duo won Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Alex Pall, Ansel Elgort, Big Sean, Drew Taggart, Jared Leto, The Chainsmokers

