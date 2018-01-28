Top Stories
'Despacito' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen to Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's Song!

“Despacito” has been one of the hottest songs of the year, and it’s nominated in the Song of the Year category at tonight’s 2018 Grammy Awards.

The Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber song is a remix of the original, and has been making history since its release in 2017.

Download the song on iTunes now if you missed it!

Stream the song below, and be sure to tune into the 2018 Grammys later today on CBS.

Click inside for the full lyrics for the hot song…
