Grammys 2018 Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

The 2018 Grammy Awards are set to air tonight on CBS and it’s definitely going to be a star-studded show!

The full list of celebrity performers and presenters has been slowly revealed over the past several weeks leading up to the show. We now know that entertainers like Rihanna, Sam Smith, Pink, Bruno Mars, and more will be taking the stage.

Be sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.

Click inside for the full list of performers and presenters…

Grammys Performers

Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)

Childish Gambino

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera

Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Pink

Sam Smith

Sting

SZA

U2

Grammys Presenters

Grammy winner Tony Bennett

current GRAMMY nominee Dave Chappelle

GRAMMY winner and current nominee Kelly Clarkson

NFL star Victor Cruz

GRAMMY winner Eve

GRAMMY nominee Jim Gaffigan

actress Katie Holmes

GRAMMY nominee Nick Jonas

actress Anna Kendrick

15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys

10-time GRAMMY winner John Legend

actor Shemar Moore

television host Trevor Noah

current GRAMMY nominee Sarah Silverman

actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld

GRAMMY nominee Donnie Wahlberg