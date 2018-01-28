Grammys 2018 Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!
The 2018 Grammy Awards are set to air tonight on CBS and it’s definitely going to be a star-studded show!
The full list of celebrity performers and presenters has been slowly revealed over the past several weeks leading up to the show. We now know that entertainers like Rihanna, Sam Smith, Pink, Bruno Mars, and more will be taking the stage.
Be sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.
Grammys Performers
Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)
Childish Gambino
Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
Elton John and Miley Cyrus
Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day
Lady Gaga
Kendrick Lamar
Little Big Town
Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller
Bruno Mars and Cardi B
Pink
Sam Smith
Sting
SZA
U2
Grammys Presenters
Grammy winner Tony Bennett
current GRAMMY nominee Dave Chappelle
GRAMMY winner and current nominee Kelly Clarkson
NFL star Victor Cruz
GRAMMY winner Eve
GRAMMY nominee Jim Gaffigan
actress Katie Holmes
GRAMMY nominee Nick Jonas
actress Anna Kendrick
15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys
10-time GRAMMY winner John Legend
actor Shemar Moore
television host Trevor Noah
current GRAMMY nominee Sarah Silverman
actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld
GRAMMY nominee Donnie Wahlberg