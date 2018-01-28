Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

2018 Grammys Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 5:30 am

Jessica Biel Goes Hippie Chic While Running Errands

Jessica Biel Goes Hippie Chic While Running Errands

Jessica Biel flashes a smile as she runs errands on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress looked super chic in a white lace blouse, jeans, pink flats, and round glasses while wearing her hair in a super high topknot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

ICYMI, Jessica‘s husband Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he wants to have “as many kids” as he can with her!

Next weekend Justin will be hitting the stage to perform at the Halftime Show during the 2018 Super Bowl!
Photos: Backgrid USA
