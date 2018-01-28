Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Step Out for Date Night in NYC

Lady Gaga holds hands with boyfriend Christian Carino as they arrive at Marta Italian Restaurant on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a bright blue trench coat over a yellow outfit while her 48-year-old talent agent boyfriend looked cool in a navy coat and dark jeans for their date night.

Gaga is in NYC to attend this weekend’s 2018 Grammy Awards – where she is nominated for two awards including Album of the Year.

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS!